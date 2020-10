KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Each week, Living East Tennessee features adoptable animals in need of a loving home. This week, however, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is asking for the community’s support.

Recently, the Humane Society took in 70 cats and 2 dogs from the Campbell County Animal Center. While, they had enough supplies to get started, they need help to replenish items like cat litter.

If you want to help, visit the Humane Society‘s website.