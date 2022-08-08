KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro & Fire enlightens us as to the importance of fire alarms in your home.

Fire alarms are a well known device throughout the home but what many of us can be a little lacks when it comes to maintaining these life saving tools. Make sure that all of your fire alarms have fresh batteries and that you run tests on them at least once every 6 months or so.

