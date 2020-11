KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – American Ninja Warrior’s host, Akbar Gbajabiamila, is partnering up with Purina Pro Plan to promote the 23rd Annual Purina Pro Plan’s “Incredible Dog Challenge”

This competition showcases some of the world’s most amazing athletes competing in unique challenges such as agility, freestyle flying disk and the 30-weave.

The “Incredible Dog Challenge” hits the airwaves on WATE-TV on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.