KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday night The Kitchen Link kicks off their “Diamonds and Dining” event at The Press Room.

The Kitchen Link is a network of local restaurants and entrepreneurs that have come together to offer support to those that may be just starting out. To support this locally focused cause The Kitchen Link is throwing their first “Diamonds and Dining” event at The Press Room that will showcase local chefs and provide a place for the restaurant industry to come together. Although this event is sold out, The Kitchen Link welcomes all restaurateurs looking to build their business to join their network.

For more information visit The Kitchen Link website.