KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kitchen Link is throwing their first “Diamonds & Dining” event on January 21st of 2022 bringing together several local chefs for an evening of culinary delight.

On January 21st The Press Room in Knoxville will transform for a night of elegance, camaraderie, and delicious food brought to you by Knoxville chefs. The “Diamonds & Dining” event will help support The Kitchen Link, a restaurant and food service support network that offers the Knoxville food scene a community space to grow their business. “Diamonds & Dining” will take place at The Press Room in Knoxville on January 21st, 2022 from 6-10pm.

This event is sponsored by: Professional Jewelers of Knoxville who will be auctioning jewelry items to support the cause, performances by Jeanine Fuller, with food provided by Kefi, Vida, Seoul Brothers, The Walnut Kitchen working with Simpson’s Meats, and dessert by personal chef Bryan McKee. For more information visit The Kitchen Link website or to reserve your tickets for this sure to be sold out event visit the events webpage.