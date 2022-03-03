KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local non-profit has been changing lives in more ways than one.

The Knoxville Dream Center was founded in 2014, but was born out of a ministry that has been around for more than 25 years.

Their mission is to provide three ways, in food, faith, and futures. They do so by bringing the Knoxville community together and be a lending aid to those who are most vulnerable, so that they can create a greater impact in their lives for years to come.

Their Mobile Food Pantries, the Lost Sheep Ministry, Make a Teacher Smile, and the Nehemiah Projects, are a few dedicated programs that help fit all needs.

