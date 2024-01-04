KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are taking the rink by storm in 2024 and have so many family, friendly events and happenings!

Friday, Jan. 5, the Ice Bears are hosting a “Road Game Watch Party” as Knoxville travels to Fayetteville taking on the Marksmen, and Saturday, Jan. 6, fans can keep the fun going as Knoxville travels to Roanoke for a match-up with the Dawgs and the Ice Bears host another Watch Party.

Finally, the Ice Bears return to Knoxville for a night of “Lord of the Rink”. Fans can enjoy a festive match against Roanoke at home with this themed evening Sunday, Jan. 7.

