The Knoxville Ice Bears hit the ice this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears are back and ready to rumble!

After the season coming to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is back on the ice and working hard to grab an end-of-the-season title.

President, General Manager and Co-Owner of the Knoxville Ice Bears, Mike Murray, shares his heart for the love and support of the community over the past two decades and especially through the pandemic.

Murray recognizes that the Ice Bears need the support of the community to keep going and encourage the fans to show love throughout the rest of the season, by coming to themed game nights, purchasing apparel and repping the home team on social media.

Support the Knoxville Ice Bears by showing up and showing out to this weekend’s games. Tickets can be purchased online.