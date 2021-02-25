The Knoxville Ice Bears honor one veteran who makes the magic happen behind the scenes ahead of Military Appreciation Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s no “I” in team, but there is in service.

Robert Dyer, part-owner of the Knoxville Ice Bears shares some of his memories during his time serving in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, as he remembers the exact moment he fell in love with ice hockey.

Years ago, he promised himself he would pour back into an ice hockey team after serving in the Armed Forces, and since the Ice Bears inception in 2002, he’s been living out the dream he spoke into existence nearly two decades ago.

Dyer is thankful for the love and support the fans, players and staff have shown him over the years. He is also grateful to be able to welcome veterans into the Coliseum to honor them and their service during Military Appreciation Night, the theme for this Friday’s Ice Bears game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Purchase tickets online to support military veterans at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum this Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:35 p.m.