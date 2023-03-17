KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are ringing in the weekend with two home games. You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Friday night with a home game against Roanoke. In honor of the Irish holiday, the game is titled, St. Hat Tricks.

On Saturday, the Knoxville Ice Bears are competing against Roanoke on Legends Night. On their website, the ice hockey team says, “You don’t win nine championships over 20 seasons without a few LEGENDS!!! Legends Night will honor some of the absolute best in our team’s history in Knoxville and look back at our past eras of having hockey in the city over six different decades.”

The Knoxville Ice Bears organization began in 2002 and was an inaugural charter member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2004. As four-time SPHL champions and five-time regular season champions, the Ice Bears are a highly experienced and established organization.

The team offers the city and its visitors a balanced product of highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activity and endless fan interaction. The Ice Bears truly present the most affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy sports and entertainment in the Knoxville area.

