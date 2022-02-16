KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to party, guys.

WATE Six on Your Side is proud to bring another Man Show to the East Tennessee community.

On Mar. 4th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Mar. 5th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, The Knoxville Man Show will be held at Chilhowee Park Exposition Center.

With over 70 vendors, The Knoxville Man show will have something for every guy. From a wing-eating contest, sponsored by Craven Wings, to a beard competition with Tune Up Man Salon, there will never be a dull moment.

The Knoxville Man Show will also have an onsite job fair. Over 30 businesses will be at the show recruiting for many different roles and employment.

Send an email to ManShow@wate.com for more information on involvement and tickets.