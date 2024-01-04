KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera has so much fun in store for 2024.

You can join them for La Traviata on February 16 and 18 at the Tennessee Theatre. It could make a great Valentine’s date night for you and your special someone!

Plus, the Knoxville Opera has their “Knoxville Opera Goes to Church” performance on March 3, and the Annual Rossini Festival on April 20-21. There is much to explore in the new year.

Don’t forget to look at their schedule and get your tickets today; just visit their website.

