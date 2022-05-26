KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kickstart the summer with the ultimate day of kid fun.

The Largest Kids Party, presented by Chick fi-la, will take place on Saturday, June 4 at the World’s Fair Performance Lawn. From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. families can dive into a full day of summer activities, games, shows, and more. Tickets are only for sale at the event.

This highly anticipated day expects over thousands of attendees every year. From inflatables, to water slides, and even a miniature zoo, your child will not know where to start.

A portion of the proceeds will go back to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the nonprofit, ChildHelp.

For more information, visit their website or follow their Facebook page.