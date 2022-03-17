KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Shine Co. a premiere moonshine distillery located in East Tennessee opens its door to the public for the grand opening of the Moonshine Tours.

Travel back in history with Tennessee Shine Co. as they are now offering tours of their world renown distillery that explore the history of both the distillery and moonshine, including portraits of the time period during prohibition. There is so much to see, do, and taste at Tennessee Shine Co. and now you can go behind the scenes to experience a day-in-the-life of a moonshiner.

For more information visit the Tennessee Shine Co. website.