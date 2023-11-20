KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All Y’all Skincare is a small, female owned soap and skincare company in Knoxville. It’s their 4th year in business, and this year they are rebranded from Knox Girl Soap to All Y’all Skincare.



The business opened at the start of 2020 and donated gift sets to nurses, and they are still doing that today!



They have created a “one and done” gift box. With one order you get everything you need for 9 small gifts including: soaps, bags, tissue and gift tag. (Plus a free bar for you!)



To learn more, just visit their website.