KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maker City is making it easy to conquer your holiday shopping list and support local businesses.

You can find and purchase exclusive, handmade goods in the Holiday Maker Marketplace. Each Monday through November and December, check out the Maker City Instagram page and place a bid on your favorites from 8am – 8pm. Makers keep 100% of the sale price.

Each week you’ll find items from local makers. It’s a fast-paced, fun, and great way to connect with local makers! This week, we introduced you to Colleen Hebert, owner of Lucy Lieu Company.