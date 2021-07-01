The McNabb Center’s Christmas in July Toy Drive is kicking off next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs former chief of staff Bryan Hair is now facing official misconduct charges after borrowing a county-owned golf cart. A grand jury indicted Hair on the charge Wednesday.

Hair was put on leave by Jacobs on Oct. 13. Hair resigned six days later. On the same day, Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White was fired. He declined the opportunity to resign, according to a release from the mayor’s office.