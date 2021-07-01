The McNabb Center’s Christmas in July Toy Drive is kicking off next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is less than six months away now and you can open your heart this July to help children right here in our community! It’s time once again for the Dear Santa Christmas in July Toy Drive benefiting the McNabb Center. Today our friend Jessica McKnight tells us how easy it is to log onto amazon and make your toy donation and also explains how you can donate money to help make Christmas a little brighter for the children of East Tennessee! For more information on making a donation you can log onto mcnabbfoundation.org/events/.

