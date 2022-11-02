KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Knoxville Opera it is their mission to spread love for opera and they do this by making performances approachable. Their latest ‘The Merry Widow’ is in English and is an “operetta” which resembles a Broadway musical.

