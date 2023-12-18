KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Middle Path is an intensive outpatient program that teaches dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) skills to people across East Tennessee. They have programming available virtually, in Knoxville, Maryville, Chattanooga, the Tri Cities and now in Cool Springs outside of Nashville. With programs for both adults and teens, the group teaches dialectical behavioral therapy to help people address mental health problems.

To learn more about The Middle Path, just visit their website.