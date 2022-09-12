KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path offers dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), an innovative new method that allows clients to become the best versions of themselves.

September is Suicide Awareness month, a time where we all take stock and do what we can to help others in need within our community. At The Middle Path, they specialize in giving clients the tools that are required to overcome life’s many challenges. From anger management to trauma mediation to music therapy, The Middle Path customizes your wellness journey to your personal needs doing away with the “One Size Fits All” mentality. You are never alone when you walk beside The Middle Path.

