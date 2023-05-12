KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A recent study found that more than 50 million adults are struggling with mental health, according to the Middle Path.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one organization in East Tennessee is demonstrating why mental health needs to be in the spotlight. Therapists with the Middle Path, a center that provides support through dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), say that mental health is highly treatable.

According to the Middle Path’s website, “To anyone who finds themselves having difficulty regulating painful emotions or maintaining positive and satisfying relationships, we offer holistic therapy for your body, mind, and spirit.”

To learn more about the Middle Path and how they serve people in Knoxville, you can visit their website.