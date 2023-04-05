KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Middle Path provides support through dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP).

The organization focuses on DBT and IOP both in-person and online. The Middle Path offers mental health treatment as a primary diagnosis.

According to the Middle Path’s website, “To anyone who finds themselves having difficulty regulating painful emotions or maintaining positive and satisfying relationships, we offer holistic therapy for your body, mind and spirit.”

Their main focus includes a variety of holistic services at its facility that support the healing process.

