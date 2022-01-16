KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path provides support through dialectical behavior therapy and intensive outpatient programs.

Times can be rough for everyone and when one finds themselves out of sorts, The Middle Path is here to help us through it. Utilizing dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) The Middle Path gives support to those seeking to make a change in how they react to the world. Providing a welcoming and safe environment for all visitors The Middle Path is ready to help you move forward.

For more information on the services offered visit The Middle Path website.