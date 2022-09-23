KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path is an organization that offers Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. For Suicide prevention month, The Middle Path provides us with tools to help ourselves and our loved ones in need.

Today The Middle Path discussed their T.I.P. skills, tools they teach to their clients that causes a shift in body chemistry and therefore helps to reduce extreme emotional responses:

T – “Tip The Temperature” – place your face in a bowl of cold ice water or hold a cold pack on your eyes and cheeks. Hold for 15-30 seconds.

I – “Intense Exercise” – Engage in intense exercise, if only for a short time such as running, playing basketball, jumping, etc.

P – “Paced Breathing” – Breathe deeply into your stomach. Breathe out more slowly than you breathe in while slowing down the pace of your breath.

For a little extra help during trying times you can add an additional P for “Paired Muscle Relaxation” – In combination with your paced breathing, tense up your muscle while not causing pain and as you breathe out say “Relax” in your mind, letting go of the tension in your muscle.

For more information on methods such as these for improving your life visit The Middle Path website.