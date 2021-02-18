The Miracle of Milah: a congenital heart disease survivor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 13 years ago, Nicole Hickle received news that no parent ever wants to hear. Her newborn daughter, Milah Hickle, had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Through prayer and support from doctors, family and the American Heart Association, Hickle shares her daughter’s story of survivorship, perseverance and the impact it’s had on students at an elementary school in Union County.

February is American Heart Month. To learn more about facts and figures on congenital heart defects, heart disease, methods to preventing heart disease and donating to the American Heart Association, head online today.