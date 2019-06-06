The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition comes to Knoxville
It's about time for a competetion that is helping young women across our state win big scholarship dollars to put toward college. We are talking about the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competetion right here in Knoxville. This year's executive director Lanna Keck Smith explains what this means to so many young girls across our state.
Local News
