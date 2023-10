KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mountain Makins is happening Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30, featuring Appalachian Folk Life with fine arts, culinary crafts and so much more!

Rose Center Council for the Arts develops, promotes, and sustains the creative arts in Morristown and the Lakeway region.

To learn more about their efforts and events, just visit their website.