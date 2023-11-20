KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grandfriends is coming to the Muse Knoxville on the 9th and 16th of December from 9-11am. It is a Muse Knoxville holiday fundraising event that allows grandparents and grandchildren to come together to enjoy breakfast, gingerbread house decorating, and museum playtime!

The Muse is also hosting its Winter Break Camp December 26th-29th from 8:30AM – 3:30PM.

It’s a great time to put on your snow boots and get ready to explore all things winter. With STEAM activities, to winter weather, animal winter survival adaptations, and cold climate geography and habitats, there is so much to explore.

Plus, ring in the New Year, December 31st 9:30AM-12:20PM as Muse Knoxville invites you to join them for their largest fundraising event of the year and all without breaking the bedtime curfew. They will be celebrating their countdown to Noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, sparkling juice toast, New Years’ swag bags, and a ball drop!

You can learn more on their website!