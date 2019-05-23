The Operation Service Paws program with The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There's an amazing new program at The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. It's called Operation Service Paws. As Chelcie Bowman explains it's all about helping local veterans cover the costs of owning a four legged friend and helping make the lives of local veterans a little better.
Local News
National News
