The Operation Service Paws program with The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:13 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:42 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - There's an amazing new program at The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. It's called Operation Service Paws. As Chelcie Bowman explains it's all about helping local veterans cover the costs of owning a four legged friend and helping make the lives of local veterans a little better. 

