The Osteopathic Center is helping your body recover with IV Therapy

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s summer and that means more time outside and a greater chance of sweating and becoming dehydrated, especially for athletes! Today our friends at The Osteopathic Center are telling us more about a way to help your body recover more quickly with IV Therapy. As Dr. Sean Goddard explains IV Therapy is especially effective on athletes looking to take their performance to the next level. For more information on IV Therapy or any of treatments offered at The Osteopathic Center you can log onto theosteocenter.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.