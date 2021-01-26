The Osteopathic Center provides healing from within with regenerative medicine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Want to heal faster, naturally and without surgery? The Osteopathic Center offers regenerative treatments to help your body accelerate and maximize the healing process.

One of those treatments is stem cell therapy, which they say may be the single most effective and least painful way to regenerate your body and heal any injury. It can be used to treat chronic injuries and pain, as well as get to the bottom of your body’s discomfort.

