The perfect Father’s Day Gift for any season with Rustic Fire Troughs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are still searching for a unique, one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift idea, look no further. How about a fire pit, grill, and ice bucket all in one? Today we are learning more about Rustic Fire Troughs. Local inventor Clark Wormsley spent decades coaching and teaching in the East Tennessee community and once he retired he says he stumbled onto this incredible concept. Today we are seeing the Rustic Fire Troughs and learning the many ways you can use these at your home or while camping! For more information on where you can purchase one of these locally you can log onto rusticfiretroughs.com.