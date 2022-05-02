KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to make your mother smile and eat well this Mother’s Day.

Berrylicious Bouquet’s are exactly what you think of when you hear their name. Chocolate-covered strawberries in a bouquet assortment is all you can see and taste with this locally owned company.

“Serving the Knoxville community and surrounding regions for 10 years, business has never been better,” says owner, Shannon Allitt.

They are ready to deliver the perfect treat for all occasions, including Mother’s Day happening this Sunday, May 8th.

Besides the University of Tennessee area, Berrylicious Bouquets delivers all over the East Tennessee region.

Berrylicious Bouqeuts are also found in stores at places like Water Into Wine, Casual Pint, and more. You can also pick up your special arrangement inside the Atria Community Building located at 109 Suburban Rd., Ste. 102, Knoxville TN 37923.

They are still taking orders for Mother’s Day and will always deliver with a smile.

For more information and to place your order now, visit their website.