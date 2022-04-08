KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to put your running shoes on to all go towards a great cause.

On Saturday, April 23, the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will be holding their annual 5K Run. This event is an opportunity for you and your loved ones to support their children and family programs – one of which, fights against child abuse in East Tennessee.

Registration is open. Adult fee is $30 and children 18 and under are $15.

The Catholic Charities of East Tennessee have been serving the community for over 30 years. They provide the region with shelter, counseling, education, and advocacy opportunities to the lesser served.

For more information on CCETN and to get involved in their mission, visit their website.