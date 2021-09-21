The Rampant Lion draws inspiration from across the pond for new burger

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rampant Lion’s specialty burger that will be featured during GatlinBURGER Week pays homage to Germany’s annual Oktoberfest celebration.

The “Octoburger” is a hand-ground beef patty mixed with bratwurst topped with spring mix, tomatoes and onions on a toasted roll.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

