KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jonathan Maness and Cody Bauer make up the duo Fiddles and Flatpicks, this week’s music makers.

Music Makers is a series that focuses on local musicians in East Tennessee, Fiddles and Flatpicks being a great example of the skill and soul that our local music scene is known for. Guitarist Jonathan Maness and fiddle player Cody Bauer both have a long history within the local music scene but have now joined together to form a melodic duo that embodies the Appalachian sound.