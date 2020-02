KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all book lovers; this one is for you!

Sevier County’s 11th annual Rose Glen Literary Fest is bringing all things books to Sevierville, Tennessee. This year’s keynote speaker is Therese Anne Fowler, a New York Times best-selling author, along with other well-known East Tennessee names, such as Dr. Bill Bass.

The festival is happening this Saturday, Feb. 22nd. Book your tickets online today!