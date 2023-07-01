KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are quite the seeker, Downtown Knoxville has just the activity for you. Discover the greatest hider, Waldo, throughout the downtown area as over 40 merchants are involved to help create a challenging scavenger hunt for whoever dares to ask, “Where’s Waldo?”

From July 1-31, those of all ages can visit any of the participating locations during the month of July to pick up a Waldo Passport. Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting and keep up the search because the more times Waldo is found, the better seeker’s chances to win prizes.

Find out more over on Downtown Knoxville’s website.