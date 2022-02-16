KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Flowers are a must need this time of year.

Fresh off Valentine’s Day and as we head into spring, you will want to have the best flowers all around your home.

Swank Floral has been serving the East Tennessee community for over 7 years. Initially operating as a mobile business, they finally moved into their own storefront. They are your one-stop for weddings, events, and home décor.

Not only do they sell flowers, but you can find other amazing gifts and party items there too. They are also attached to their sister store, Tallulah’s, where you can find perfect clothing and accessories.

For more information on Swank Floral, visit their website and Instagram page.