KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides meals for thousands of members of the East Tennessee community, needs your help in their fight against food shortage.

Being a volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank is a rewarding experience that allows one to give back to their community is a big way that affects thousands of your friends and neighbors. Whether your church group is looking for an opportunity to volunteer together or if you and your friends just want to spend an afternoon together giving back, Second Harvest Food Bank needs your help in their fight against hunger in our community.

WATE 6 on your side will be at Second Harvest Food Bank this Friday to give back to our community that has always been there to support us. Tune in as we report live from Second Harvest Food Bank throughout the day.

For more information or to volunteer visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website.