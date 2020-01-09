The Secrecy, Security, and Spies Program is giving a glimpse of the Manhattan Project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you love history, you are not going to want to miss an event coming up this weekend. It’s a program that will give visitors a behind the scenes look at what life was like in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project..

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park Oak Ridge will present a free program on Saturday, January, 11 from 3:30-4:30 pm (ET) at the Turnpike Gatehouse in Oak Ridge, TN. This program is free and open to the public. Robbie Meyer tells us more about Secrecy, Security and Spies Program.

