KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On this week’s installment of Music Makers we meet four piece pop rock band, The Shaydes.

With a lot of classic rock influence, The Shaydes bring a unique twist to music that you have grown to know and love. On top of an extensive collection on covers that range across multiple genres The Shaydes also produce and perform a number of original songs that showcase their talents as artists and wide range when it comes to influences. Below you can enjoy their in studio performance of “How Much Longer”

For more information or to book the band for your next event visit The Shaydes website.