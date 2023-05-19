SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Smoky Mountain School of Cooking & Appalachian Store is taking their class on the road to the Bloomin’ BBQ and Bluegrass Festival. Every two hours, Stephanie Foley, the co-owner, will get on stage to share a new recipe and demonstration.

She teaches the basics in Appalachian cooking and shares Appalachian food history, culture folklore, tale tales and some delicious classic recipes.

“We make cooking fun & entertaining,” Foley said.

For more on The Smoky Mountain School of Cooking and Appalachian Store and how to take a class, visit their website.