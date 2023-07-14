KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With record-breaking temperatures hitting East Tennessee, there is only one solution to make it all better.

According to Ruby Home, 8 percent of the US population owns their own pool, and you can join in on that number. Due to the rising seller’s market, homeowners have never been more interested than now to add a pool to their property.

If you are ready to take a plunge, there is now an even more exclusive way to secure the perfect pool.

Silverline Pools allows you to fully customize and build your own pool’s floor plan. You can select customs for your pool’s shape, depth, finish, and more.

They can make your backyard come together as the premier designer and installer of luxury pools and outdoor living spaces in the region.

Based in Knoxville, their highly-trained and experienced professionals bring dream pools to life for their customers.

If you are interested in moving forward, they say there are some things to consider. The first thing to do is to set aside a budget and determine whether you need an above or inground pool. Once you figure those out, it is time to dive in even deeper.

Silverline Pools says there are some other factors to take into consideration including what kind of water would you like, landscaping looks, access to the backyard, HOA regulations, and much more.

Ensuring this is a great financial move is to make sure you work alongside professionals who can help keep costs down over time.

“Pools are an ongoing cost, but things like the material they use for their pool, the way their water is cleaned, and simple daily maintenance can dramatically impact ongoing and long-term maintenance,” says Senior Project Manager, Julian Buuck.

For more information and to start your summer off right, visit their website.