KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 2 years of remodeling and refurbishing, the Sunsphere observation deck has reopened to the public in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair.

We had the chance to visit the Sunsphere at World’s Fair Park for the grand opening of public access to the observation deck. Visit Knoxville president Kim Bumpas gives us a look around at the sprawling 360 views of both downtown Knoxville and the Tennessee River. With a rich history, the Sunsphere is icon and represents Knoxville throughout the world, now is your chance to see views that no where else in East Tennessee can offer.

For more information visit the Visit Knoxville – Sunsphere webpage.