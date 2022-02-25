KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Superstones viral sensation “I Found Myself” has amassed 61 million views and shows those suffering from eating disorders that they are not alone.

It is National Eating Disorder awareness week and to help shed light on an often overlooked issue, The Superstones perform their viral hit song “I Found Myself”. The emotionally powerful piece has amassed over 61 million views on TikTok alone and through it’s use, has raised over $100,000 in support of Eating Disorder awareness organizations.

If you find yourself in difficult times know that you are not alone and that there are people who are ready to help. If you or someone that you love is suffering from an eating disorder please reach out to the Eating Disorder Hotline for support.

You can support these efforts by sharing “I Found Myself” as all proceeds go to charity. Visit the “I Found Myself” website for more information on the piece and The Superstones on their Facebook page.