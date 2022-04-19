KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies are going above-and-beyond in support of healthcare workers and teachers.

From April 19th through the 21st the Tennessee Smokies will present BlueCross BlueShield Healthcare Appreciation Nights to celebrate the hard work and dedication of local healthcare workers. With a photo ID healthcare workers will be able to attend games on these three nights for just seven dollars.

The Tennessee Smokies are also currently accepting nominations for teachers to be honored at the ballpark as a part of their partnership with Academy Sports & Outdoors so if there is an educator that has made an impact on your life or our community, The Smokies want to let them know how much they are appreciated.

April 19th through the 24th kicks off a lot of events at Smokies Stadium from the relaunch of Thirsty Thursdays to a fireworks show that will light up the East Tennessee sky.

For more information visit The Tennessee Smokies website.