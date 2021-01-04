The Tennessee Theatre continues to bring the stage to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No matter what’s happening, the show must go on!

The Tennessee Theatre reflects on adjusting their world of show business amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Executive Director, Becky Hancock, is looking ahead toward the new year, remaining hopeful of opening up the theatre’s doors to the public in the 2021.

Until then, Hancock said virtual programming will continue throughout the next few months, including a Tennessee Theatre favorite: Mighty Musical Mondays.

To continue to support this non-profit, donate online today or shop Tennessee Theatre paraphernalia on sale at the gift shop.