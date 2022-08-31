HARTFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – At SeeMoreSmokies.com you can find all the adventures of the Great Smoky Mountains such as River Rat Whitewater Rafting, where you can experience the rush of fighting rapids with expert guides.

At River Rat Whitewater Rafting in Hartford, Tennessee they take pride in their opportunity to celebrate East Tennessee’s natural beauty and share it with their many visitors. From beginners to seasoned rafters, there is something for everyone at River Rat Whitewater Rafting. But what sets River Rat apart is their staff, expert guides with the skills and knowledge to both keep you safe and entertained throughout your rafting trip.

The River Rat Whitewater Rafting season officially ends after Labor Day weekend, but there are a couple opportunities to raft afterwards but this is by appointment and weather permitting. So if you want to experience some of the best rapids in East Tennessee head out to River Rat Whitewater Rafting as soon as possible.

For more information or to book a reservation visit the River Rat Whitewater Rafting website.