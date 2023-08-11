KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Calling LEGO enthusiasts of all ages, BrickUniverse, the ultimate LEGO fan experience, is returning to Knoxville on August 12-13, at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.

BrickUniverse offers attendees the chance to see amazing LEGO creations, meet professional LEGO artists, and build their own LEGO creations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase LEGO sets and accessories from brick merchants as well.

BrickUniverse has also teamed up with Dream Connection through this event. Dream Connection is a volunteer non-profit in Knoxville that grants dreams to children with life-threatening illness. They are currently trying to raise funds for Jayden, a young boy who will be having a bone marrow transplant.

Tickets for BrickUniverse are available now online, or can be bought at the door if the event hasn’t sold out. They advise early booking. To find out more and buy tickets, visit BrickUniverse’s website.